Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 608,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 145,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

