Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 100,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,094. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

