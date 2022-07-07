Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 41.5% Higher This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $971,796.89 and $813.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00216148 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00404651 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

