Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lowered by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,280 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 12.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

