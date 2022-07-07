Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.0368

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $47,766.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,411,556 coins and its circulating supply is 80,411,459 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.