Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.72 EPS.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,163. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

