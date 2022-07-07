MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
MFV stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
