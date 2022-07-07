Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at KeyCorp

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $373.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

