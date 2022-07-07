Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 11,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,109,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420 in the last three months. 21.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.