Milestone Resources Group Ltd Sells 142 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 4.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $100,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 559,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 47.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,797,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

