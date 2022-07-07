Milestone Resources Group Ltd Sells 1,427 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for about 2.3% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Match Group worth $47,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Match Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

