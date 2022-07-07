Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 202,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $16.62 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

