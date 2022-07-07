Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,399 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $315,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

