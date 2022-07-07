Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 362,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,663,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.89 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.