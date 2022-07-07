Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.