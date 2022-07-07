Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,831 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,548 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.01 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

