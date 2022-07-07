Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,399,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,763,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $71.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

