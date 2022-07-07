Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 188.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

