Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $2.46 Million in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 61,377 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 93,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000.

Shares of SLQD opened at $48.50 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

