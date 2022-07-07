Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 14,492 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

