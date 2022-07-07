Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $127.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as low as $67.98 and last traded at $68.03. Approximately 15,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,519,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.
In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
