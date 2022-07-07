MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $397,174.98 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.97, for a total value of $397,174.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,637.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $11.18 on Thursday, reaching $315.48. 1,853,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

