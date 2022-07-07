MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Down 1.9%

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €18.47 ($19.23) and last traded at €19.06 ($19.85). Approximately 230,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.43 ($20.24).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The firm has a market cap of $650.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.08.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

