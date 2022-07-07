MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €159.40 ($166.04) and last traded at €160.10 ($166.77). 298,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €173.70 ($180.94).

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($239.58) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($207.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €212.00 ($220.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($241.67) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €180.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €190.32.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.