Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.19% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 57.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 51.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 758,514 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 18,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

