Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($277.08) to €270.00 ($281.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($286.46) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Shares of MURGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 349,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,642. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

