Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.46

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $22.67. Myers Industries shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 156,808 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $808.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

