Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth about $5,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mynaric stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Mynaric has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

