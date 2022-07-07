MyWish Market Cap Reaches $211,468.57 (WISH)

MyWish (WISH) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $211,468.57 and approximately $35.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

