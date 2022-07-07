NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.00

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35), with a volume of 70021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.80 ($0.39).

The firm has a market cap of £13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.49.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

