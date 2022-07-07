NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.00

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35), with a volume of 70021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.80 ($0.39).
The firm has a market cap of £13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.49.
NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)
