Narwhal Capital Management Buys 15,410 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.02. 39,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.