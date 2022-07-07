Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,098,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sony Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 6,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.