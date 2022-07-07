Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.90. 18,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

