Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.71. 52,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.
In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
