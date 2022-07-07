Narwhal Capital Management Makes New $240,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

TAP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

