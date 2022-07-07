Narwhal Capital Management Sells 48 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

GD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.38. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

