Narwhal Capital Management Sells 800 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

IWM traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.12. The company had a trading volume of 510,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,403,276. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

