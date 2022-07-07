Narwhal Capital Management Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $15,938,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $11,348,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $10,560,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $6,574,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $4,874,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.