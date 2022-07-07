Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

MRK traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $235.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.