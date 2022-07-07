Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.06

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and traded as high as $32.40. Naspers shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 693,513 shares changing hands.

NPSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

