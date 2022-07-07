National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.

NHI opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

