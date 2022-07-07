Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Natural Health Trends worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.55 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,143.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

