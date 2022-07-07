Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.25% of Natural Health Trends worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $11.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.66%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,143.02%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

