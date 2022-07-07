Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $10.31

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.84. Navigator shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 469 shares changing hands.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $841.26 million, a P/E ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

