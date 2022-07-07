NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Trading Up 1%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($17.92) and last traded at GBX 1,480 ($17.92). Approximately 25,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 62,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($17.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,464.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.30. The firm has a market cap of £713.26 million and a PE ratio of 138.95.

In related news, insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £19,669.50 ($23,818.72).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

