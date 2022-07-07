nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $40.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.76.

Shares of NCNO opened at $33.29 on Thursday. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 0.80.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,557 shares of company stock worth $8,395,866 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

