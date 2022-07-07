New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading 5.4% Higher

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 30,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the average session volume of 4,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.
New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open-cut coal mines that produce thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in north Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.
