New Potomac Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

CB stock opened at $196.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $157.19 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

