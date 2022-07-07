New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 2,965 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCR stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.