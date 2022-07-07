New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $244.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.62.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

